Southern’s Jordan Lewis wins Buck Buchanan Award as top defensive player

CHICAGO (WAFB) - Southern Jaguar pass rusher Jordan Lewis has been named the 26th recipient of the Buck Buchanan Award going to the FCS top defensive player.
Lewis, had a phenomenal spring season for the Jaguars, in just five games he posted 15 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks including four in the first game.
A Ocala, Florida native ranked No. 1 in the regular season in tackles for loss, tackles for loss per game with three, sacks, and sacks per game with 2.1.
He was also named the Southwestern Athletic Conference defensive player of the year and finished the season with 27 total tackles, 19 solo. Lewis had a season high of 11, five tackles for loss, a forced fumble and four sacks in the win over Alabama State to open the season.
