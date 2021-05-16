LSU sprinter, Terrance Laird awarded Commissioners Trophy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of LSU’s top sprinters, Terrance Laird was awarded the Commissioners Trophy on Saturday, May 15. The trophy goes to the individual who scores the most points at the SEC Championship meet.
Laird, scored 22.5 points for the Tigers and won individual titles in the 100 meters and 200 meters, he was also the anchor for the LSU 4x100 meter relay to gold.
He got his day started with another one of his walk downs on the 4x100 meter relay. LSU was in third place when Laird got the baton after the final exchange, but that changed quickly. He closed on the two competitors in front of him and helped LSU win the event with a time of 38.87.
Laird then came out to run a 9.80 seconds in the 100 meters with a wind aided of 3.2 meters per second. He won LSU’s first SEC Championship in the event since Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake in 2016. Laird’s mark goes down as the fifth fastest wind aided mark in collegiate history.
Laird’s hot day continued as he was on the track once again for the 200 meters and he ran away from the field with a winning time of 19.82 seconds.
The19.82 was the fifth fastest time ever run in collegiate history; Laird owns the fourth (19.81/Texas Relays) and fifth (19.82) fastest times in collegiate history in the event. The time of 19.82 also broke Justin Gatlin’s SEC meet record from 2002 of 19.86.
