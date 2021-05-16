FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry Sunday, rain likely to return overnight into next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a brilliant start to the weather weekend, Sunday should also be a dry day.
The only difference is that we will see more clouds building in today than yesterday. We’ll start the day mostly cloudy, then it’ll stay mostly cloudy, but rain chances should hold off until overnight Sunday.
We’ll keep in a 10% chance of an isolated late shower, otherwise Sunday will be dry with highs in the mid 80s.
As for rain chances Monday, with an approaching area of low pressure, we will see increasing rain, especially in the afternoon.
Our precipitation forecast calls for a 50% chance Monday, 60% Tuesday/Wednesday, and 70% Thursday.
There is no flood threat at this time, nor is there a severe weather threat, but that could definitely change between now and then.
Keep the umbrella handy Monday through Friday.
Hopefully, rain will completely go away before next weekend, but that too is touch and go.
Stay tuned for the latest weather updates from WAFB.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.