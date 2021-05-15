Tax Day is Monday, what to do if you need an extension

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You have a few days left to file your 2020 taxes before the May 17, 2021 deadline.
The Internal Revenue Service extended the initial tax day of April 15 for taxpayers due to the pandemic.
“Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds, and it can help some taxpayers more quickly receive any remaining stimulus payments they may be entitled to,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.
If you still need more time to file, submit IRS Form 4868 electronically by the filing deadline on May 17.
You can request an extension until October 15.
The extra time does not grant you an extension of time to pay taxes due, the IRS says. You must pay federal income taxes owed by May 17, 2021, to avoid interest and penalties.
