FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful Saturday, slight rain chance Sunday; showers likely to return next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend weather will cooperate with your outdoor plans, both days, with partly cloudy skies today, and mostly cloudy skies Sunday.
It’s a good time to get out and do those outdoor activities, such as cutting the grass or washing the car. There won’t be too many opportunities to do that next week.
On Sunday, there will be a slight chance of a late afternoon, early evening, shower or two, but not much.
The real rain chances come in on Monday, and stick around all through next work week.
Rain could be heavy at times throughout the week, but it’s difficult to predict our severe potential at this time.
Stay tuned for further updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.