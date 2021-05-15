BRPD: 18-year-old killed, 17-year-old injured in early morning shooting on Andrea Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an early morning shooting that left an 18-year-old dead and a 17-year-old in the hospital, according to officials.
Police say the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Andrea Drive May 15.
Investigators believe that gunfire was shot from an unknown vehicle into a Dodge truck that was occupied by three individuals.
The two male passengers, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, were shot, and taken to a local hospital by the driver of the truck. The driver was not injured, authorities say.
According to BRPD, Calvin Williams, 18, later died from his injuries. Police say the 17-year-old victim is still being treated for his injuries.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867
