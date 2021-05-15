BRPD investigating after fight, possible shooting at Tigerland bar early Saturday

By WAFB Staff | May 15, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 1:21 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department says authorities are investigating after a fight broke out at a Tigerland bar early May 15.

According to BRPD Sgt. Don Coppola, officials responded to Fred’s Bar & Grill in the 1100 block of Bob Pettit Blvd. around 2:30 a.m.

There were reports of shots being fired as several individuals were leaving the establishment, police say.

One person was injured during the fight, BRPD confirmed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment after the fight.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

