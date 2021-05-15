BRPD investigating after fight, possible shooting at Tigerland bar early Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department says authorities are investigating after a fight broke out at a Tigerland bar early May 15.
According to BRPD Sgt. Don Coppola, officials responded to Fred’s Bar & Grill in the 1100 block of Bob Pettit Blvd. around 2:30 a.m.
There were reports of shots being fired as several individuals were leaving the establishment, police say.
One person was injured during the fight, BRPD confirmed.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment after the fight.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
