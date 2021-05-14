Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees

By Ed Payne
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: May. 14, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, the company announced Friday.

The decision also applies to Sam’s Club stores.

“Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs,” a company statement said. “We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”

Masks still must be worn where required by state or local laws.

Walmart said it won’t ask shoppers if they’ve been vaccinated.

Workers can stop wearing masks on May 18. Walmart is offering them a $75 incentive for getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting May 25 outside of a IHOP...
EBRSO arrests 4 in connection to deadly IHOP shooting, searching for 5th suspect
Detectives said Curtis Stewart Jr., 27, was taken into custody on Thursday, June 24, in the...
BRPD arrests suspect in deadly shooting on Prescott Drive
Police arrested Kristopher Uhrbach, 35, last year on hundreds of charges involving child...
Ascension man sentenced in child porn case
Investigators from St. Tammany Parish were working with Hancock County rescue teams Friday...
Body pulled from Hancock Co. river confirmed to be missing La. woman
Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying...
Hammond police intercept plane carrying $750,000 in drugs

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Crews at condo collapse site find body, raising death toll to five
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away
Crews are still looking for victims of Thursday's condo collapse in Florida.
Fla. building collapse Previous structural issues years ago
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
Officer’s parents among 5 dead in Albuquerque balloon crash
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden: Infrastructure vow was not intended to be veto threat