St. Thomas Moore QB named Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - St. Thomas Moore quarterback Walker Howard, a LSU football commit for the class of 2022 has been named the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.
Howard led the Cougars to an undefeated season en route to the Division II state championship. According to 247Sports, Howard is rated as a five-star prospect and Louisiana’s top player for the next recruiting cycle and is currently rated as the No. 20 player overall in the nation.
His dad is former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard who played for the Tigers from 1992-1995.
Last season, Howard threw for 3,430 yards and 39 touchdowns, including 381 yards and four scores in the Cougar’s win over De La Salle High in the title game. Howard was also named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s 4A Outstanding Offensive Player.
