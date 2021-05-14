Residents, businesses hoping to see walkway under Perkins Overpass

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Businesses and neighbors in the Hundred Oaks and the Garden District want a pathway that would connect to all of the shops and restaurants on Perkins Road, and they have been asking for it for a while.
“This is something that has been needing to be done for years,” says Jenni Peters who is the owner of Varsity Sports.
Varsity Sports, BLDG 5 and other businesses near the Perkins Overpass are coming together to create that trail for folks to walk or bike to their favorite lunch spots and grocery stores on Perkins Road, starting on Raymond Street flowing into BLDG 5 all the way to Christian Street.
“It’s just you know parking over there is really difficult and it’s really a popular area. This area is really walkable and people are always walking, running and pushing baby strollers with families out. So, if they could just simply go over to a path under the overpass it opens up a lot of different things for them,” adds Peters.
People who hang out in this area say it’s not necessarily safe to walk from business to business because there’s no sidewalk. Many neighbors from Hundred Oaks and the Garden District like to use a little dirt path that goes underneath the overpass, so they don’t have to drive and park, but the groundwork is uneven.
“There’s a trail that’s really just been created by pedestrians, people who want a safe place to walk, bike or run; it’s truly not a safe place. It’s muddy, rocky, it’s steep and beyond that it’s dark,” says Ala Moreau who owns Moreau Physical Therapy.
The Perkins Overpass is known for its nightlife and foot traffic, that’s why businesses think a landscaped path would be essential in this area, and patrons want to see it happen.
“There’s a lot of like cool restaurants and like hang-out spots here. So, me and my friends always come down here and we’re always complaining about traffic for sure. So, a walkway would be amazing,” says Janna Laymon.
Already businesses have put money in to survey the area they want to reconstruct that way they can figure out possibly lighting and benches, but to mainly get the ball rolling.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.