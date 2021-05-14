LSU to honor the Class of 2020 with graduation ceremonies Friday, May 14

LSU to honor the Class of 2020 with graduation ceremonies Friday, May 14
(Source: LSU)
By Bria Gremillion | May 14, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 5:21 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced members of the Class of 2020 that would like to participate in an in-person ceremony will be welcomed back to campus to attend in-person graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 14.

According to the university, the Class of 2020 will be recognized in a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. and a ceremony at 11 a.m., both taking place in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The 8:30 a.m. ceremony will include the following colleges:

  • College of Art & Design
  • College of Agriculture
  • E. J. Ourso College of Business
  • College of Engineering
  • College of Human Sciences and Education

The 11 a.m. ceremony will include the following colleges:

  • College of Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Manship School of Mass Communication
  • College of Music and Dramatic Arts
  • College of the Coast and Environment
  • College of Science
  • Graduate School

For more information, please visit www.lsu.edu/commencement.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.