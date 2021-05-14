LSU to honor the Class of 2020 with graduation ceremonies Friday, May 14

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced members of the Class of 2020 that would like to participate in an in-person ceremony will be welcomed back to campus to attend in-person graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 14.
According to the university, the Class of 2020 will be recognized in a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. and a ceremony at 11 a.m., both taking place in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The 8:30 a.m. ceremony will include the following colleges:
- College of Art & Design
- College of Agriculture
- E. J. Ourso College of Business
- College of Engineering
- College of Human Sciences and Education
The 11 a.m. ceremony will include the following colleges:
- College of Humanities & Social Sciences
- Manship School of Mass Communication
- College of Music and Dramatic Arts
- College of the Coast and Environment
- College of Science
- Graduate School
For more information, please visit www.lsu.edu/commencement.
