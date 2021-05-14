LSU holds on to beat Alabama 2-1, out hit 13 to 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers got a much needed win against Alabama, 2-1 in the series opener as they work towards making the postseason.
LSU (30-18, 10-15 SEC) allowed 13 hits to Alabama (28-18, 11-13 SEC), including a career high 11 hits off of Landon Marceaux (6-4), but did have the higher number where it mattered the most.
Marceaux, threw 6.1 innings, allowing 11 hits, and no runs to the Crimson Tide, he did strikeout five batters.
LSU struck first in the bottom of the first inning, as Tre’ Morgan led things off with a double and then scored on a sac-fly from Gavin Dugas to make it 1-0.
The Destrehan, Louisiana native pitched in and out of trouble all night. The first coming in the top of the second inning with runners on second and third with one out, but Marceaux struck out the next batter and a groundout to get out of the jam.
In the top of the fourth inning, Marceaux was once again in another big inning jam with the bases loaded and one out Marceaux got a fly out to right field and Mtichell Sanford threw the runner out at home to keep the Tigers lead at 1-0.
Alabama for the night went1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 10 batters on base. They left nine runners in scoring position threw the first six innings.
In the bottom of seventh inning with two outs LSU got a much needed insurance run as Drew Bianco hit a RBI double, his first of the season to left field scoring Cade Beloso to take a 2-0 lead.
Devin Fontenot came into pitch in relief for Marceaux and got the save in relief, his fourth of the season. Fontenot allowed two hits, one run and struck out three.
The Tigers will look to take the series against the Crimson Tide and their third straight SEC series win of the season on Saturday, May 15, first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.