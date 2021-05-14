FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gorgeous weekend, rain returns by work week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been a gorgeous weather day. Temperatures and conditions have been pleasant and will remain that way into the weekend.
We’ve removed the slim rain mention from Sunday’s forecast, so now the weekend forecast is entirely dry. But don’t be fooled, rain is coming back to the local area as we head back to work.
The work week forecast is a soggy one with rain chances ranging from 50-70% daily. A threat for heavy rain will exist especially mid-week. 2-4″ of rain will be possible through Friday. All the clouds and rain will help keep afternoon temperatures in check. But be ready for warm and humid morning starts.
The weekend forecast has a lot of uncertainty. Long range models disagree on how rain chances may play out as we close out the week and head into the new one. For now, we will keep a decent chance for rain 50-60% next weekend. But we should trend a bit drier by the start of the following work week.
