FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry, cooler Friday; rain likely to return next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A much-deserved run of beautiful weather will continue for at least a couple more days as high pressure remains in control.
After a comfortably cool start this morning, temperatures and humidity will stay a bit below normal this afternoon, with highs topping out in the low 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
The great weather continues into Saturday, with a morning start in the upper 50s and highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.
A strengthening southerly flow will lead to increasing humidity, cloud cover, and temperatures by the end of the weekend. The good news is that most of us get through Sunday with little to no rainfall, with highs topping out in the mid 80s.
The good news ends as we head into next week with yet another extended stretch of rainy/stormy weather impacting the area.
Timing best rain chances is still a bit tricky at this point, but suffice to say multiple rounds of showers and t-storms are expected through next week.
Daily rain chances are expected to run 60% or better for the week, with the potential for both locally heavy rainfall and some strong storms.
The current outlook suggests rain totals of 2″-4″ will be common, but we’ll have to keep an eye on the potential for totals that once again could go higher in spots.
