Driver shot after White Castle police chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is hospitalized after being wounded in a shootout with police in Iberville parish Friday afternoon.
The man was shot after crashing his vehicle along Bowie Road in White Castle. A female and infant were also in the vehicle but were not injured.
Louisiana State Police Trooper Taylor Scrantz says his agency was called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Scrantz says the incident started when police in Plaquemine got a call about shots being fired from a vehicle.
Plaquemine police officers spotted the vehicle and began a pursuit but later lost sight of it.
At that point, they issued a call for area police to be on the lookout for the vehicle, a black Hyundai.
Police in nearby White Castle then spotted the vehicle and began their own pursuit until the vehicle crashed.
After the crash, Scrantz says shots were fired. It was not immediately clear who fired shots and how many shots were fired, Scrantz said.
The driver was wounded and transported to a Baton Rouge hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.