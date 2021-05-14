Denham Springs police investigating a homicide at local hotel; suspect on the run

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Denham Springs police are looking for the man they believe killed another man in the parking lot of hotel there early Friday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the Carom Inn, 2311 Home Depot Drive where they found a body in the parking lot.
The victim, Mark Melancon, 36, had been shot twice in the back and was dead at the scene.
Detectives believe Melancon was shot by Evan L. Cloninger, 31, during an fight among several people.
Cloninger, who ran from the scene, is now being sought on a charge of second-degree murder. Cloninger is about 5′7″ tall and about 186 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and the name “Emily” tattooed on the left side of his neck, detectives said.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
