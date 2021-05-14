Brave Heart La. holding fundraiser for children in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local nonprofit, Brave Heart, is holding a fundraiser Saturday, May 15, to help further improve the quality of life for children who are experiencing the trauma of being removed from their homes due to abuse and/or neglect.
It’s happening at Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The address is 4000 St. Gerard Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70805.
You can expect great food and activities, Princess Elsa and Princess Tiana, a petting zoo and more!
- Ages 5-adult: $10
- Ages 2-4: $5
- Under 2: Free
Each day Brave Heart has been posting a themed basket on Facebook for a raffle on Saturday. It’s $5 per chance.
