Baton Rouge Fire Chief Edwin Smith announces retirement

To the men and women I have worked alongside over the years it has truly been an honor. The true heart and soul of this department are the ones that don the gear and jump on the rigs to run into something others are running away from. The memories are too many to condense into one letter but they will stay with me forever. I will always be grateful for their hard work and dedication displayed through the many storms, floods, and other disasters we encountered. Not only did they take care of Baton Rouge but many other cities throughout the state and the nation. They will always be number 1 in my heart.