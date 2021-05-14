Arrest made in crash that killed a Scotlandville High School senior

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police have made an arrest in the fatal crash that claimed the life of Scotlandville senior and volleyball player Alexis Robinson, 18 on April 3.
According to BRPD, Christopher Thomas, 33, of Independence, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Vehicular Homicide, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Reckless Operation of a Vehicle and General Speed Law.
BRPD officials say, Thomas was driving a 2008 Ford F150, traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Sherwood Forest crashed into a 2017 Toyota Corolla that was driven by Alexis Robinson, 18.
Robinson was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries and where she later died.
