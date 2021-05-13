Sen. Kennedy questions NCAA cancellation of golf tournament, undervaluing of women’s sports

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy questioned the NCAA after the cancellation of the Women’s Golf Regionals in Baton Rouge.
The NCAA scheduled this year’s tournament to occur at Louisiana State University’s University Club, but eventually canceled it, claiming that several inches of rainfall made the course “playable but not championship level.”
“This cancellation appears to be yet another example of how women’s sports are increasingly undervalued in this country. In Washington, D.C., ongoing efforts to undermine Title IX opportunities for women’s athletics would open competition to biological men who identify as women. The inaccurately named ‘Equality Act’ is one such effort. Our daughters and sisters must have opportunities equal to those of men to demonstrate their athletic ability without having their achievements diluted by unfair competition or mismanagement,” said Kennedy.
Golfers participating in the tournament took to social media to express their anger with the NCAA.
University of Miami golfer Kristyna Frydlova showed pictures of what the course looked like when the NCAA cancelled play:
One Tweet even shows the LSU Men’s Golf team practicing on the same course on Tuesday, May 11.
“With all this in mind, I request a response detailing whether the NCAA is considering rescheduling the women’s tournament before the upcoming championship. If not, please detail what the NCAA will do to ensure female athletes do not face such an unfair result in the future,” Kennedy continued.
There is currently a petition on change.org asking for people to sign so the NCAA can launch a proper investigation into why the tournoment was canceled. Click here to sign.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.