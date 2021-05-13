Saints fans looking forward to a new season as 2021 schedule is released

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints 2021 regular season kicks off against Green Bay on Sept. 12. The official schedule released today has some fans looking ahead to the fall and hoping for a normal football season.
It’s the offseason now, but in no time the screens at the box office will lift and fans will shuffle into the Superdome to cheer on the Saints.
“The Saints have some of the best fans you know in the world you know so I am looking forward to it,” said fan Sargon James.
Klay Stevens, another fan, said she’s looking forward to it as well. “I’m always excited to see the New Orleans Saints. I think we have a wonderful enthusiasm for our NFL team here.”
Getting excited for the 2021 season-- a season that, for the first time in NFL history, will have teams playing a 17-game regular season
“It is fun to plan something beyond next week for a change,” said Mike Hoss, communications coordinator at the Dome. “I think it is exciting. It’s the next step in this process as we return to whatever a typical the new typical is going to be but it’s great news and we hope everything continues in that positive trend so we can do exactly what the Saints and the city and the state want.”
Right now, Dome officials are preparing as if they’ll have 100 percent capacity come gametime. But that’s up to the city and depending on what its COVID-19 restrictions look like this fall.
In addition to a newly renovated dome and home games on Halloween and Thanksgiving, officials are remaining hopeful this season is unlike any other. And they’re excited, just like the fans.
“Well, we’re all waiting, my God. We’re all this pent-up energy we want to throw go out there and mix and cheer on a new team,” said fan Russell Rocke.
JoAnn Burke: “Oh I’m excited,” said JoAnn Burke--another fan. “Can’t wait for the season to start. I’m ready to turn the page from where we’ve been the last years so Go Saints!”
This year’s regular-season features five games in primetime. It will also be a 17-game regular season and the Saints will host eight games--starting with the Packers in week one right here on Fox 8.
