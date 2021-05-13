REPORT: LSU, WNBA star Seimone Augustus, a Baton Rouge native, is retiring

LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - Capitol High School, LSU, and WNBA star Seimone Augustus has announced her retirement from professional basketball, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.
The report added the four-time WNBA champion is retiring after a 15-year career and will join the Los Angeles Sparks as an assistant. She played for the Sparks last season.
The Baton Rouge native was the No. 1 overall pick by the Minnesota Lynx in 2006 and helped lead them to titles in 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2017. She was named WNBA Finals MVP in 2011. She played for Minnesota until 2019.
For her career, she averaged 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. She shot 48% from the field and 36.4% on 3-pointers.
LSU reached the Elite 8 during Augustus’s freshman year before LSU soared to three straight Final Four appearances to close out her collegiate career.
