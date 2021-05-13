77-year-old killed in fatal hit and run crash in Jefferson Parish; LSP searching for suspect

JEFFERSON, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a man was killed just after 8 p.m. May 12 in a hit and run crash in Jefferson Parish.
The crash claimed the life of Wayne Greiner, 77, of River Ridge, State Police have confirmed.
According to authorities, police are investigating after the fatal, two vehicle hit and run accident happened on US 90 (Jefferson Hwy) near Scott Street.
Troopers’ initial investigation revealed that a 2005 Dodge pickup was traveling northbound on LA 3046 in the left lane near Scott Street.
At the same time, Greiner was traveling southbound on LA 3046 in a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban, also in the left lane near Scott Street.
For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge pickup crossed the median into on-coming traffic and struck Greiner’s vehicle. Greiner was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the Dodge pickup was last seen exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot south on LA 3046 where he then entered a silver SUV near Frank H. Lemon playground.
It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash however, a toxicology test will be performed following an autopsy.
Troopers are actively following leads pertaining to the driver of the Dodge pickup and we do urge anyone with any additional information to please contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.
This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.