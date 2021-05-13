No. 14 LSU eliminated from SEC tournament with 4-1 loss to Missouri

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - No. 14 LSU and fifth seed LSU Tigers have been eliminated from the Southeastern Conference tournament with a 4-1 loss to No. 13 Missouri in Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
The Tigers will now wait to see if they will be a top 8 national seed and if they will be hosting a Regional in the NCAA Tournament.
Missouri got things started in the bottom of the first inning as Hatti Moore singled and would later reach second on a passed ball. Casidy Chaumont would reach on an error and Moore would score to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
The Missouri Tigers would extend their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo home run to right center by Cayla Kessinger to make it 2-0. Brooke Wilmes would extend their lead to 3-0 with a RBI single in the fifth.
In the top of the fifth inning, LSU would get their first hit of the game from Morgan Cummins and Ali Newland would hit a RBI triple to make it 3-1.
Missouri would extend their lead to 4-1 with a RBI single from Wilmes her second of the game.
LSU currently has the No. 2 strength of schedule and are No. 5 in RPI.
