Man named Millionaire Route wanted in gas station shooting

ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WVUE) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a Slidell-area man wanted in connection with a shooting.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Wed., May 12 in a gas station parking lot near the intersection of Gause Boulevard and Carroll Road.
Deputies believe the suspect, Millionaire Forever Devine Route, 23, targeted the victim as he pulled into the parking lot. As the victim drove into the parking lot, Route exited his own vehicle and fired several rounds at the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the scene in a white Nissan Altima.
The victim was treated for superficial glass fragment injuries.
Anyone who has information about Route’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (985) 898-2338.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.