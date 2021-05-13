LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Ghali placed on leave following allegations of gender descrimination,

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - G.E. Ghali, the chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport, is on administrative leave following allegations of discrimination, according to Attorney Allison Jones.
Jones is representing four women accusing Ghali of gender discrimination, harassment and unequal treatment.
One of the women who filed an Equal Employment Opportunity complaint was placed on administrative leave purportedly after formal complaints were filed against her, according to a news release from Downer, Jones, Marino and Wilhite.
In the news release, the timing of the complaints against Woerner is being called into question by Jones, due to the timing after she spoke out against Ghali.
Below is the full release from the law firm.
Even as Ghali is on administrative leave from the position of Chancellor, he still has access to medical students, residents and other learners through clinical rotations and other hospital duties. He is still being compensated.
The news release claims, this allows him the opportunity to influence residents to file complaints against other doctors who have made complaints against him. The news release claims that the other women who have made formal complaints against Ghali are continuing to work in a stressful and “uncertain environment.”
The news release also claims they fear retaliation.
“We are calling on the LSU System to do the right thing and immediately remove Dr. Ghali from his active positions with students, residents, and fellows, as his continued presence creates a coercive and pernicious influence on everyone, especially protected learners,” Jones said, in the news release. “The learners are being unfairly subjected to the power differential he possesses to impact their academic progression and future careers.”
