2 La. students named 2021 US Presidential Scholars

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Major congratulations are in order for two Louisiana high school students, as they were named 2021 US Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.
Ju-Woo Nho is a senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High School and Eric Jones is a senior at Destrehan High School in St. Rose.
“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” said US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character, and continued pursuit of excellence. Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams.”
Both are among the 161 high schoolers nationwide being recognized this year for their accomplishments in academics, arts, and technical education.
All of the presidential scholars will be honored this summer in Washington, DC.
CLICK HERE for the complete list of presidential scholars.
