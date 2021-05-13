THE INVESTIGATORS: Man accused of killing former SU employee has previous criminal history

Brown is now charged with first-degree murder in the case but it’s not his first run-in with law enforcement. Back in 2011, court records obtained by the 9News Investigators show he was arrested for robbery and theft for stealing cell phones in what was described as “snatch and run” robberies. In one case he was caught on camera at the Cortana Walmart grabbing a woman’s phone from her purse while she was putting up her groceries. He also admitted to similar robberies outside the Macy’s store at the Mall of Louisiana. He was convicted to seven years behind bars in 2012 for those charges.