THE INVESTIGATORS: Man accused of killing former SU employee has previous criminal history

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man police say killed a former Southern University employee after allegedly breaking into his home two weeks ago is facing several charges, adding to what documents already reveal about his criminal history.
Terrius Brown, 28, was snatched up by officers the moment he was released from the hospital Thursday morning. This comes more than a week after he allegedly shot and killed 35-year-old Derrick Cavazos.
“This was an aggravated burglary and home invasion,” said BRPD Sgt. Don Coppola. “Brown did not have permission to enter that residence and upon entry it’s believed that gunfire between the two was exchanged.”
Police believe Cavazos was trying to defend himself inside his Ashby Avenue home when the gunfire broke out.
Brown is now charged with first-degree murder in the case but it’s not his first run-in with law enforcement. Back in 2011, court records obtained by the 9News Investigators show he was arrested for robbery and theft for stealing cell phones in what was described as “snatch and run” robberies. In one case he was caught on camera at the Cortana Walmart grabbing a woman’s phone from her purse while she was putting up her groceries. He also admitted to similar robberies outside the Macy’s store at the Mall of Louisiana. He was convicted to seven years behind bars in 2012 for those charges.
Brown was locked up again in September 2020 for three felonies, including attempted second-degree murder after getting into a gunfight with someone on 70th Avenue in August 2019. He was picked up in Georgia and brought back to Louisiana to face those charges, according to court records. He ended up paying a $15,000 bond on those charges in March, just two months before he allegedly shot and killed the former professor.
Those who knew Cavazos say it’s not fair and his life was taken way too soon.
”We’re just really trying to figure out why this happened to him of all people,” one student said.
Cavazos also had ties to the Southern University Law Center. SULC posted a tribute over the weekend sharing their condolences to his family.
