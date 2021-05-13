High school baseball teams compete in semifinal round of playoffs

SULPHUR, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has reached the semifinal round of the playoffs for baseball.
All of the action is taking place in Sulphur.
In Class 2A, No. 1 Doyle rolled to an 11-1 rout over No. 5 Loreauville in just five innings.
In Div. III, St. Charles Catholic beat Lafayette Christian, 3-0.
Also in Div. III, Notre Dame came away with a 3-2 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in eight innings.
