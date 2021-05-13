Hammond hoops star signs with Xavier

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The men’s basketball program at Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans found their latest signee on the Northshore.
Hammond High Magnet School combo guard Justice Kelly signed with the program yesterday, his head coach Onochie Ochie confirmed this morning.
The 6-foot-5 guard was voted “Most Improved Player” this season as a senior in the District 6-5A Coaches All-District Team.
Ochie said that Xavier is receiving a very “coachable” player that is a hard worker both on and off the court.
Last season the Xavier Golden Nuggets achieved a 14-5 overall record and reached the NAIA Tournament before a 61-60 second-round exit to SAGU.
