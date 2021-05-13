FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and dry with highs in the 70s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds will be tough to shake today, but at least we will finally get to enjoy some drier weather.
We’re hopeful for some sun by mid to late afternoon, with highs expected to top out in the mid to upper 70s.
Beautiful weather will settle in for a couple of days as high pressure briefly takes control.
Both Friday and Saturday will see a good deal of sunshine, with comfortably cool morning starts in the upper 50s, and pleasant afternoons in the low 80s.
No rainfall is expected from Thursday through Saturday.
By Sunday, a strengthening southerly flow will bring a return of warmer and more humid weather, along with a slight chance of showers. Look for a sun/cloud mix into the afternoon, with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Any stray showers should be confined to the afternoon and evening hours.
Unfortunately, the 10-day forecast points toward another extended run of rainy/stormy weather through much, if not all of next week.
Daily rain chances are posted at 60% to 70% for now as a series of difficult-to-time disturbances will likely produce multiple rounds of showers and t-storms through the week.
An additional of 2″-4″ of rain looks possible through the week and assuming the active pattern persists, rain amounts could go considerably higher in spots once again.
We will have to monitor trends for some additional flood potential into next week.
