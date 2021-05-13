Entergy preparing for a potentially active hurricane season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The official start to hurricane season is less than three weeks away.
“The forecasters are telling us to prepare for the possibility of another active season,” said David Freese, a spokesman for Entergy.
Last year’s weather season presented some unique challenges between several hurricanes, unprecedented winter storms, and the pandemic. While that was hard, the company said it also created more opportunities to learn heading into this new hurricane season.
“For us, it was like a dual event,” said John Hawkins, Jr., vice president of distribution operations for Entergy Louisiana.
He said some of their biggest takeaways came from how the company responded to Winter Storm Uri and Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta.
He said improving the way it assesses the damage, making sure crews are in the right place with the right materials and restoring power, are at the top of the list.
“We quickly assemble and talk through lessons learned because you don’t want to lose them. You want to get to those lessons learned while they’re fresh and then, you want to take those action items and act on them before the next storm,” Hawkins explained.
Hawkins added each storm serves as a trial run for the next and a way to sharpen skills that can potentially save lives.
“With different challenges, that’s different opportunities for us to learn and for us to use what we learned to improve our response for the next storm,” Hawkins pointed out.
Staying informed before, during, and after a tropical system strikes are just as important as making personal storm plans. Here’s how you can stay up-to-date on preparations and restoration efforts:
- Download the Entergy App at entergyapp.com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.
- Entergy’s View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.
- Sign up for text messages about storm and restoration efforts by texting REG to 36778.
- The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation, and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.
- Operation: Storm Ready Guide is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepares for weather emergencies.
