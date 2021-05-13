‘Click with Caution’: La. AG Jeff Landry issues warning about phishing attacks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has a warning for residents about a rise in phishing attacks, which is when scammers try to trick them into turning over their personal information.
“Phishing attacks can occur through texts, emails, and social media messages with scammers sending unsolicited or ‘too good to be true’ communications convincing recipients to open attachments or hyperlinks for fake and malicious websites,” said Landry. “Consumers should immediately delete these messages and never open their attachments or click their links.”
He also offered tips to help avoid being scammed by phishing attempts:
- If it looks suspicious, do not click it.
- Be vigilant against email addresses or hyperlinks that resemble their legitimate counterparts, but typically have a misspelled domain name or extra subdomains (i.e., ones that use the number 0 instead of the letter O).
- Protect your devices by using antivirus software that provides malware, spyware, and adware protection.
- Visit organization websites through a web browser not by clicking attached hyperlinks.
- Never respond to emails or texts that require personal or financial information.
- Remember that legitimate companies and government organizations do not send unsolicited messages seeking personal information.
