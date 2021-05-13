BRPD asking for help locating man wanted for battery, false imprisonment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are asking for help locating a man wanted for Domestic Abuse Battery-Strangulation, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and False Imprisonment.
Harrison Coleman, 32, is 5′10″ and weighs 135 with black hair and brown eyes. He has an outstanding warrant through the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, according to BRPD.
If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously, or download the free anonymous P3 App. Remember, you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.