Suspect in custody following lengthy police chase through Baton Rouge, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) tell WAFB a male suspect is now in custody after a lengthy police chase Wednesday morning throughout the city of Baton Rouge.
The police chase began sometime before 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 12 on Jefferson Avenue in Baton Rouge when officers attempted to pull over a person in a dark-colored vehicle in connection with an incident that happened at a nearby gas station.
Officials say the suspect refused to stop and officers have been pursuing the suspect ever since. The police chase took officers all over the city, including in front of the WAFB-TV studio in downtown Baton Rouge.
WAFB first learned about the pursuit just before 9 a.m. but BRPD did not provide a time when the pursuit actually began.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
WAFB’s Austin Kemker will have more details on 9News at Noon.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.