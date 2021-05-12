Senate bill prohibiting transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports passes in House committee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The House Education Committee passed a bill on Wednesday, May 11, that would prohibit transgender athletes from playing on girls’ sports teams.
SB 156 by Sen. Beth Mizell (R-Franklinton) advanced with a 10-4 vote. It next heads to the House floor.
The committee had rejected a similar bill earlier in the session.
Supporters of the proposals said they are trying to protect female athletes from unfair competition.
Opponents call the measures discriminatory.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he will veto bills that restrict transgender youth in the state.
