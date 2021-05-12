Salvation Army annual Shield of Hope Gala features award in honor of Donna Britt

Salvation of Army - Greater Baton Rouge naming award after late WAFB news anchor Donna Britt
By WAFB Staff | May 12, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 7:18 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army - Greater Baton Rouge will host its 7th annual Shield of Hope Gala virtually and the ceremony will feature the first Donna Britt Award in honor of the former WAFB anchor.

Maj. Don Tekautz said the award recognizes her tremendous impact on the community, as well as her tireless efforts and dedication to The Salvation Army and its programs.

Beloved WAFB-TV anchor Donna Britt, who spent her entire 38-year career at WAFB, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at the age of 62. She will be forever missed. (Source: WAFB)

The gala can be seen at SalvationArmyBatonRouge.org on Thursday, May 13, at 6 p.m.

Greg Meriwether will serve as emcee and the evening will include entertainment by Grammy Award Winner, Mickey Smith Jr., from Sulphur, La.

The money raised will help bring awareness for the Pathway of Hope program, which is dedicated to breaking the cycle of generational poverty within families in the community.

