Saints to host Packers Week 1 of NFL season

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - With the NFL season approaching and the full schedule set to be released on Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. the New Orleans Saints are scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers for Week One of the 2021 season according to The Athletics’ Jeff Duncan and ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates.
The game will be Fox’s America’s Game of the Week with kickoff scheduled for 3:25 p.m. and will hold a ton of national appeal. It will be the first game for the Saints without future Hall of Famer Drew Brees at quarterback. And either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill will be the starting quarterback.
It is also unknown whether or not if the reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will be under center for the Packers when the season starts.
The second game of the Drew Brees era in 2006 was against the Packers a game in which the Saints won 34-27 against then HOFer Brett Farve. Brees threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Last season, the Packers beat the Saints 37-30 in the Mercedes Benz Super Dome. Rodgers threw for 283 and three scores in the win while Brees threw for 288 and three touchdowns.
