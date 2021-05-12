PHOTOS: Possible tornado downs trees, damages cars, homes in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A possible tornado within a severe storm passed through the New Orleans Uptown/Carrollton area and Algiers on May 12.
The National Weather Service will survey the damage and will confirm if it was in fact a tornado.
The worst of the storms rolled through the area around 2 a.m. and causing intense thunder and lightning.
Power outages are reported across the city.
Crews are attempting repairs, but there are several power poles and power lines down.
