Pennington Biomedical Research Center study shows mothers of preschoolers suffered high stress rates during pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New Pennington Biomedical Research Center study shows that mothers with preschoolers suffered high rates of stress during the pandemic.
When the pandemic first started, it brought a lot of changes and stress for almost everyone, but studies are now showing that mothers experienced a lot more stress in their homes.
For mom Jesina Martin, she describes it as, “So that’s the great part just being able to spend that quality time with them, but at the same time you’re like oh I don’t ever get a break,” says Martin.
Martin is a full-time teacher, and taking care of 3 and 5-year-olds during a pandemic was not easy, especially in the beginning when everything closed down.
“Especially, with my kids with them being so young, it’s like how do you explain to them that hey there’s a pandemic going on. It’s no safe, and they are like yeah, but I want to go to the Knock Knock Museum,” adds Martin.
Pennington Biomedical Research Center did a study, right here in the capital region, and found that mothers with toddlers experienced high levels of stress within their homes during the pandemic. Mainly, because mom had to take on more responsibilities.
“0 to 5 is a critical age for brain development, so childcare is an important place for children, not only to learn but to also grow. So, with the lack of childcare not only were mothers taking on additional responsibility, but also they are missing that important educational aspect for growth,” says Dr. Chelsea Kracht who is the principal investigator for the study.
The study even shows that it was harder for moms who worked at home, having to juggle work, taking care of their kids and sometimes having to be the teacher all in one day.
“Specific to childcare, I think that this might show that we need to help with childcare inside the home including fathers and other family members because we saw that mothers took more childcare than others,” Dr. Kracht adds.
Luckily, things are getting back to normal slowly, it may still be a process for moms like Martin, but she says at least they are a lot better off than where they were a year ago.
