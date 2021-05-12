Overnight storms, possible tornado leave behind significant damage in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A possible tornado within a severe storm passed through the New Orleans Uptown area and Algiers.
The National Weather Service will survey the damage and will confirm if it was in fact a tornado.
The worst of the storms rolled through the area around 2 a.m. and causing intense thunder and lightning.
Power outages are reported across the city.
As of 5 a.m., about 3,200 Entergy customers in Orleans Parish are without power and about 810 are in the dark in Jefferson Parish.
Crews are attempting repairs, but there are several power poles and power lines down. An Entergy spokesperson says it will take time to restore power and urges residents to be patient.
