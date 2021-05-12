No. 14 LSU advances to second round of SEC tournament with 7-3 win over S. Carolina

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - No. 14 ranked and fifth seeded LSU Tigers are advancing to the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament with a 7-3 win over South Carolina.
The Tigers scored seven runs on 11 hits in the win over South Carolina. Shelbi Sunseri (9-6) got the win in the circle and threw 5.2 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out one.
LSU got things started in the bottom of the first inning with a RBI sac-fly from Amanda Doyle to take a 1-0 lead.
The Tigers would extend their lead in the bottom of a weird fourth inning. Savannah Stewart started things off with a single and then advanced to second on a passed ball she would then advance to third and was called out at home. However, after a review Stewart was awarded home due to an obstruction by South Carolina and LSU took a 2-0 lead.
Danieca Coffey would add another run in the fourth inning scoring on a passed ball to make it 3-0.
LSU would add another run on a RBI double by Stewart in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it 4-0. Sunseri would follow with a RBI single to left center to extend the Tigers lead to 5-0.
South Carolina would trim the lead to two with a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning.
In the bottom of the sixth LSU would respond with a Georgia Clark RBI single to right to make it 6-3 and then Raeleen Guiterrez added another run on a RBI single to make it 7-3.
LSU will play No. 15 ranked and fourth seed Missouri on Thursday, May 13 first pitch is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. LSU won the series against Missouri in the regular season.
