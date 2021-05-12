Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down I-10 East in Baton Rouge

A jackknifed 18-wheeler closed I-10 East in Baton Rouge late Tuesday, May 11, 2011. (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)
By WAFB Staff | May 12, 2021 at 12:43 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 12:43 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reported a jackknifed 18-wheeler closed all lanes on I-10 East in Baton Rouge late Tuesday, May 11.

DOTD stated I-10 East was closed at the I-10/I-110 split. Officials made the notification around 11:30 p.m.

Due to the time and weather, there weren’t many vehicles on the interstate at the time and no major backups were seen.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

