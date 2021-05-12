How to make sure you’re ready during National Hurricane Preparedness Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s just about that time already as hurricane season is fast approaching.
It’s National Hurricane Preparedness Week meaning you should restock your supplies, review or update insurance policies, among other things.
You can determine your personal hurricane risk, find out if you live in a hurricane evacuation zone and review/update insurance policies.
You can also make a list of items to replenish hurricane emergency supplies and start thinking about how you will prepare your home for the coming hurricane season.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.