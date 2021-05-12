Hammond Police raise autism awareness

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - After observing Autism Awareness Month in April, the Hammond Police Department held a public celebration at Cate Square Park in the city’s downtown district.
The department said that officers took autism awareness training provided by Infinity Therapeutic Services.
Throughout the month of April, officers wore personalized blue badges with the names of members of the community with autism. The badges were paid for by families and local businesses.
Saturday’s ceremony honored around 50 kids and adults with autism with officers presenting the badges they wore to those honored on the keepsakes, a city spokesperson said.
