Gov. Edwards announces Weyerhaeuser investing in Holden mill

Through these investments, Weyerhaeuser will secure 119 existing jobs and create up to four new direct jobs, with the new jobs providing an average annual salary of $50,000, plus benefits. The project would generate an estimated 225 construction jobs, with an estimated payroll of about $25 million. Additionally, Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 12 new indirect jobs, for a total of 16 new permanent jobs for Livingston Parish and the Capital Region.