Food distribution event set for West Baton Rouge Parish
By WAFB Staff | May 12, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 12:13 PM

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is teaming up with West Baton Rouge Parish to host a food distribution event on Thursday, May 13.

West Baton Rouge Parish residents will be able to show up at the Louis A. Mouch Multi-Purpose Facility, which is also known as the Riding Arena (210 Turner Drive, Port Allen, La, 70767) to receive food.

Food will be handed out starting at 8 a.m. The event will end when all supplies are gone.

