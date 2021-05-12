Food distribution event set for West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is teaming up with West Baton Rouge Parish to host a food distribution event on Thursday, May 13.
West Baton Rouge Parish residents will be able to show up at the Louis A. Mouch Multi-Purpose Facility, which is also known as the Riding Arena (210 Turner Drive, Port Allen, La, 70767) to receive food.
Food will be handed out starting at 8 a.m. The event will end when all supplies are gone.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.