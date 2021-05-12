FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain subsiding, nicer weather ahead

Future radar for Wednesday, May 12. (Source: WAFB)
By Steve Caparotta | May 12, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 5:23 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 1 p.m. this afternoon, but it looks as though the threat for additional heavy rainfall is subsiding around the area after the passage of our latest round of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Flash flood watch in effect until 1 p.m. (Source: WAFB)

We could certainly use a break, with radar estimates showing a swath of 6″-12″ rains from Lafayette to just south of Baton Rouge to New Orleans over the last few days.

Estimated rain this week as of Wednesday, May 12. (Source: WAFB)

While the heavy rain threat appears to be diminishing, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible today. Temperatures aren’t expected to move a whole lot through the day, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 70s after a morning start in the upper 60s.

Pinpoint forecast as of Wednesday, May 12. (Source: WAFB)

Any lingering threat of rain will come to an end tonight and we can look ahead to much drier and nicer weather for the weekend. Morning lows will reach the mid to upper 50s on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. Both days should feature a good deal of sunshine.

10 day forecast as of Wednesday, May 12. (Source: WAFB)

Clouds will once again increase by Sunday, but most of us will probably make it through the weekend without any rainfall. However, a slight chance of showers is in the forecast from Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

Unfortunately, the extended outlook points toward another rainy/stormy stretch setting up for much of next week. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms appear possible each and every day next week and the early outlook suggests another 2″-4″+ of rainfall may be possible.

