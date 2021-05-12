Experts say don’t panic at the pump, Baton Rouge is not running out of gas anytime soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While people are literally fighting and waiting in long lines for gas in parts of the country, the pumps in Baton Rouge tell another story.
“Louisiana is one of the lucky states that has plenty of processing and refining here in the state, so we’re making it here, so I wouldn’t worry about here locally,” said Tyler Gray, president of Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil Gas Association. “Around the Capital area, I really don’t anticipate that there will be any shortages.”
If anything, Gray said Baton Rouge and parts of Louisiana could actually see a surplus. He said the refineries that dot the state are responsible for sending liquid fuel to the Colonial Pipeline, which has been shut down for six days.
“I mean, they’re going to be looking to get rid of it because there’s this main artery that’s not going to be able to move it. So, you’re going to see more product being moved by truck and being sold locally,” Gray added.
He did not elaborate how this will affect prices but it does mean that people do not need to treat gas like toilet paper during the beginning of the pandemic.
“I think by the end of the week, you will see everything getting back to normal from an operation standpoint. You’re going to see a backlog that filters through but I would anticipate within a week we’ll be back to normal,” Gray added.
The owners of Colonial Pipeline did say the company was restarting operations, adding it could take days to resume normal operation.
