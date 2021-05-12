EXCLUSIVE: LSU head men’s basketball coach Will Wade talks about new recruits, Kim Mulkey’s hiring, and more

LSU men's basketball head coach Will Wade talks with 9Sports anchor Jacques Doucet for his twelfth episode of his podcast 'Jacques Talk.' (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | May 10, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 7:25 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head men’s basketball coach Will Wade spoke exclusively with 9Sport less than 24 hours after landing a five-star, seven-footer who figures to take the Tigers to the next level.

The stars have been lining up for players to wear the purple and gold, but it’s not just recruits like Efton Reid out of Richmond, Va. and IMG Academy.

There are transfers like Adam Miller, who left Big Ten champ and No. 1 seed Illinois to join a growing list of Tigers with NBA potential.

